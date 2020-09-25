The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 722 additional cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.
Benton County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 96,032, with 2,894 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.
North Mississippi Health Services has 39 positive inpatients and 6,664 positive outpatients as of September 24.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (12), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (21), Lafayette (19), Lee (31), Marshall (3), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (11), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (10) and Union (4).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 803
Benton 226
Calhoun 515
Chickasaw 679
Clay 592
Itawamba 815
Lafayette 2173
Lee 2714
Marshall 1095
Monroe 1228
Oktibbeha 1778
Pontotoc 1266
Prentiss 855
Tippah 669
Tishomingo 682
Union 997