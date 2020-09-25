COVID Update September 26

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 722 additional cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

Benton County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 96,032, with 2,894 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.

North Mississippi Health Services has 39 positive inpatients and 6,664 positive outpatients as of September 24.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (12), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (21), Lafayette (19), Lee (31), Marshall (3), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (11), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (10) and Union (4).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 803

Benton 226

Calhoun 515

Chickasaw 679

Clay 592

Itawamba 815

Lafayette 2173

Lee 2714

Marshall 1095

Monroe 1228

Oktibbeha 1778

Pontotoc 1266

Prentiss 855

Tippah 669

Tishomingo 682

Union 997

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus