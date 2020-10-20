The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 730 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.
MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Chickasaw, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 111,322, with 3,202 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.
North Mississippi Health Services has 47 positive inpatients and 7,662 positive outpatients as of Oct. 19.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (10), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (9), Lee (36), Marshall (22), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (10), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (3) and Union (13).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 960
Benton 315
Calhoun 614
Chickasaw 826
Clay 676
Itawamba 1104
Lafayette 2426
Lee 3449
Marshall 1348
Monroe 1459
Oktibbeha 1958
Pontotoc 1438
Prentiss 1026
Tippah 859
Tishomingo 793
Union 1152