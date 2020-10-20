COVID Update October 20

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 730 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Chickasaw, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 111,322, with 3,202 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.

North Mississippi Health Services has 47 positive inpatients and 7,662 positive outpatients as of Oct. 19.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (10), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (9), Lee (36), Marshall (22), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (10), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (3) and Union (13).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 960

Benton 315

Calhoun 614

Chickasaw 826

Clay 676

Itawamba 1104

Lafayette 2426

Lee 3449

Marshall 1348

Monroe 1459

Oktibbeha 1958

Pontotoc 1438

Prentiss 1026

Tippah 859

Tishomingo 793

Union 1152

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

