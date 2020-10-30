COVID Update Oct. 30

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths as of Oct. 29. MSDH also reported 131 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Chickasaw, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 119,336, with 3,328 total deaths. Around 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 52 positive inpatients and 8,274 positive outpatients as of Oct. 30.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (5), Clay (3), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (31), Lee (22), Marshall (13), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (9), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (2) and Union (4).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1061

Benton 370

Calhoun 638

Chickasaw 875

Clay 718

Itawamba 1198

Lafayette 2591

Lee 3708

Marshall 1518

Monroe 1554

Oktibbeha 2066

Pontotoc 1528

Prentiss 1104

Tippah 962

Tishomingo 833

Union 1264

