The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths as of Oct. 29. MSDH also reported 131 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Chickasaw, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 119,336, with 3,328 total deaths. Around 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 52 positive inpatients and 8,274 positive outpatients as of Oct. 30.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (5), Clay (3), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (31), Lee (22), Marshall (13), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (9), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (2) and Union (4).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1061
Benton 370
Calhoun 638
Chickasaw 875
Clay 718
Itawamba 1198
Lafayette 2591
Lee 3708
Marshall 1518
Monroe 1554
Oktibbeha 2066
Pontotoc 1528
Prentiss 1104
Tippah 962
Tishomingo 833
Union 1264