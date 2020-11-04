COVID Update November 4

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 766 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.

MSDH also reported 131 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Benton and Clay counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 122,275, with 3,397 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 52 positive inpatients and 8,336 positive outpatients as of Nov. 3.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Benton (4), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (1), Clay (6), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (12), Lee (47), Marshall (7), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (7), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (7) and Union (15).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1144

Benton 387

Calhoun 647

Chickasaw 885

Clay 741

Itawamba 1221

Lafayette 2640

Lee 3830

Marshall 1602

Monroe 1607

Oktibbeha 2098

Pontotoc 1591

Prentiss 1131

Tippah 992

Tishomingo 859

Union 1302

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus