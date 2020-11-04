The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 766 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.
MSDH also reported 131 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Benton and Clay counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 122,275, with 3,397 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 52 positive inpatients and 8,336 positive outpatients as of Nov. 3.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Benton (4), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (1), Clay (6), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (12), Lee (47), Marshall (7), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (7), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (7) and Union (15).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1144
Benton 387
Calhoun 647
Chickasaw 885
Clay 741
Itawamba 1221
Lafayette 2640
Lee 3830
Marshall 1602
Monroe 1607
Oktibbeha 2098
Pontotoc 1591
Prentiss 1131
Tippah 992
Tishomingo 859
Union 1302