The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 781 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths.
Calhoun, Monroe, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties each reported an additional death. Lafayette and Lee counties each reported two new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 84,365 with 2,526 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.
North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 5,654 positive outpatients as of Sept. 2.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (2), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (57), Lee (29), Marshall (15), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (38), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (5), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (5) and Union (7).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 654
Benton 196
Calhoun 482
Chickasaw 600
Clay 483
Itawamba 592
Lafayette 1527
Lee 2240
Marshall 971
Monroe 1059
Oktibbeha 1497
Pontotoc 1085
Prentiss 644
Tippah 555
Tishomingo 566
Union 894