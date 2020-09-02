COVID Update September 2

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 781 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths.

Calhoun, Monroe, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties each reported an additional death. Lafayette and Lee counties each reported two new deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 84,365 with 2,526 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.

North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 5,654 positive outpatients as of Sept. 2.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (2), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (57), Lee (29), Marshall (15), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (38), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (5), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (5) and Union (7).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 654

Benton 196

Calhoun 482

Chickasaw 600

Clay 483

Itawamba 592

Lafayette 1527

Lee 2240

Marshall 971

Monroe 1059

Oktibbeha 1497

Pontotoc 1085

Prentiss 644

Tippah 555

Tishomingo 566

Union 894

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

