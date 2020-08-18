COVID Update August 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths.

Alcorn, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties each reported an additional death. Itawamba and Lafayette counties each reported two new deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 73,207 with 2,128 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 56,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 16.

North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 4,545 positive outpatients as of August 18, a decrease of five from the previous day.

All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (8), Benton (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (5), Clay (10), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (12), Lee (43), Marshall (25), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (22), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (8), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (2) and Union (8).

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 465

Benton 169

Calhoun 437

Chickasaw 518

Clay 430

Itawamba 440

Lafayette 1084

Lee 1780

Marshall 795

Monroe 893

Oktibbeha 1205

Pontotoc 900

Prentiss 506

Tippah 451

Tishomingo 478

Union 780

