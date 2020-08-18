The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths.
Alcorn, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties each reported an additional death. Itawamba and Lafayette counties each reported two new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 73,207 with 2,128 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 56,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 16.
North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 4,545 positive outpatients as of August 18, a decrease of five from the previous day.
All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (8), Benton (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (5), Clay (10), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (12), Lee (43), Marshall (25), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (22), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (8), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (2) and Union (8).
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 465
Benton 169
Calhoun 437
Chickasaw 518
Clay 430
Itawamba 440
Lafayette 1084
Lee 1780
Marshall 795
Monroe 893
Oktibbeha 1205
Pontotoc 900
Prentiss 506
Tippah 451
Tishomingo 478
Union 780