COVID Update October 23

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

MSDH also reported 130 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Marshall and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 113,876, with 3,238 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.

North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 7,820 positive outpatients as of Oct. 22.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area except for Tishomingo County reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Benton (8), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (4), Clay (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (24), Lee (7), Marshall (20), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (11), Tippah (8) and Union (9).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 987

Benton 333

Calhoun 622

Chickasaw 840

Clay 684

Itawamba 1122

Lafayette 2483

Lee 3514

Marshall 1412

Monroe 1481

Oktibbeha 2008

Pontotoc 1461

Prentiss 1048

Tippah 889

Tishomingo 800

Union 1174

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

