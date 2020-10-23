The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.
MSDH also reported 130 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Marshall and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 113,876, with 3,238 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.
North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 7,820 positive outpatients as of Oct. 22.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area except for Tishomingo County reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Benton (8), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (4), Clay (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (24), Lee (7), Marshall (20), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (11), Tippah (8) and Union (9).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 987
Benton 333
Calhoun 622
Chickasaw 840
Clay 684
Itawamba 1122
Lafayette 2483
Lee 3514
Marshall 1412
Monroe 1481
Oktibbeha 2008
Pontotoc 1461
Prentiss 1048
Tippah 889
Tishomingo 800
Union 1174