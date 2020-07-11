The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 797 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths.
Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is 35,419 and the total number of deaths is 1,230.
In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Prentiss County.
All Northeast Mississippi counties expect Tishomingo County reported new cases. Lafayette reported the most new cases with 33, Oktibbeha had the second highest with 22 new cases, Monroe reported 17 new cases, and Lee reported 12 new cases.
The state health department also reported 106 current outbreaks in long term care facilities. As of Friday, July 10, North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
As of this week, MSDH reports a total number of 22,167 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:
Alcorn 100
Benton 46
Calhoun 164
Chickasaw 297
Clay 258
Itawamba 146
Lafayette 497
Lee 612
Marshall 277
Monroe 456
Oktibbeha 611
Pontotoc 346
Prentiss 120
Tippah 145
Tishomingo 97
Union 252