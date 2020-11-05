11/05/2020 Covid update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Nov. 4 reported 1,612 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 8 additional people have died from complications related to the virus. 

 By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The health department also reported 111 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Alcorn County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 123,887, with 3,405 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 56 positive inpatients and 8,472 positive outpatients as of Nov. 3.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (9), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (7), Itawamba (18), Lafayette (18), Lee (58), Marshall (37), Monroe (22), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (26), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (13) and Union (23).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1148

Benton 396

Calhoun 648

Chickasaw 890

Clay 748

Itawamba 1239

Lafayette 2658

Lee 3888

Marshall 1639

Monroe 1629

Oktibbeha 2117

Pontotoc 1619

Prentiss 1157

Tippah 1009

Tishomingo 872

Union 1325

