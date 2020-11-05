The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The health department also reported 111 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 123,887, with 3,405 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 56 positive inpatients and 8,472 positive outpatients as of Nov. 3.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (9), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (7), Itawamba (18), Lafayette (18), Lee (58), Marshall (37), Monroe (22), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (26), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (13) and Union (23).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1148
Benton 396
Calhoun 648
Chickasaw 890
Clay 748
Itawamba 1239
Lafayette 2658
Lee 3888
Marshall 1639
Monroe 1629
Oktibbeha 2117
Pontotoc 1619
Prentiss 1157
Tippah 1009
Tishomingo 872
Union 1325