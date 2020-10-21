The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.
MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Itawamba County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 112,123, with 3,223 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.
North Mississippi Health Services has 50 positive inpatients and 7,710 positive outpatients as of Oct. 20.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (4), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (14), Lee (41), Marshall (14), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (18), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (3), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (4) and Union (8).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 967
Benton 319
Calhoun 618
Chickasaw 832
Clay 684
Itawamba 1113
Lafayette 2440
Lee 3490
Marshall 1362
Monroe 1465
Oktibbeha 1976
Pontotoc 1452
Prentiss 1029
Tippah 865
Tishomingo 797
Union 1160