The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.

MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Itawamba County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 112,123, with 3,223 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.

North Mississippi Health Services has 50 positive inpatients and 7,710 positive outpatients as of Oct. 20.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (4), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (14), Lee (41), Marshall (14), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (18), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (3), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (4) and Union (8).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 967

Benton 319

Calhoun 618

Chickasaw 832

Clay 684

Itawamba 1113

Lafayette 2440

Lee 3490

Marshall 1362

Monroe 1465

Oktibbeha 1976

Pontotoc 1452

Prentiss 1029

Tippah 865

Tishomingo 797

Union 1160

