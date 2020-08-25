The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 801 more COVID-19 cases and 67 new deaths statewide.
In Northeast Mississippi, one death each was reported in Calhoun and Lee counties. Lafayette County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 79,206 and the death toll is now up to 2,315.
MSDH also reported 176 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
MSDH is reporting 62,707 people presumed recovered from the virus as of Aug. 23.
North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 5,097 positive outpatients as of August 25.
Most counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (39), Calhoun (5), Clay (13), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (24), Lee (5), Marshall (20), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (20), Prentiss (24), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (17) and Union (12).
Benton County's case count was revised down by eight cases, from 195 to 187. Chickasaw County's case count was revised down by two cases, from 562 to 560.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 565
Benton 195
Calhoun 456
Chickasaw 560
Clay 462
Itawamba 495
Lafayette 1202
Lee 2041
Marshall 899
Monroe 984
Oktibbeha 1319
Pontotoc 1003
Prentiss 581
Tippah 517
Tishomingo 528
Union 838