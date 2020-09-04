The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 823 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths.
Marshall, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported an additional death. Lafayette County reported the largest increase in cases of any county in Northeast Mississippi with 74, which accounts for about 9% of the state's new cases on Friday.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 85,939 with 2,558 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.
North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 5,976 positive outpatients as of Sept. 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (8), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (8), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (74), Lee (23), Marshall (6), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (24), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (11), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (5) and Union (4).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 669
Benton 200
Calhoun 485
Chickasaw 604
Clay 492
Itawamba 621
Lafayette 1664
Lee 2294
Marshall 988
Monroe 1086
Oktibbeha 1550
Pontotoc 1102
Prentiss 663
Tippah 563
Tishomingo 578
Union 903