COVID Update September 4

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 823 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths.

Marshall, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported an additional death. Lafayette County reported the largest increase in cases of any county in Northeast Mississippi with 74, which accounts for about 9% of the state's new cases on Friday.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 85,939 with 2,558 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.

North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 5,976 positive outpatients as of Sept. 4.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (8), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (1), Clay (8), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (74), Lee (23), Marshall (6), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (24), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (11), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (5) and Union (4).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 669

Benton 200

Calhoun 485

Chickasaw 604

Clay 492

Itawamba 621

Lafayette 1664

Lee 2294

Marshall 988

Monroe 1086

Oktibbeha 1550

Pontotoc 1102

Prentiss 663

Tippah 563

Tishomingo 578

Union 903

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus