COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Oct. 30, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Oct. 30, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 824 new more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 120,160.

MSDH also reported six new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 3,334.

In Northeast Mississippi, one death was reported in Lee County between October 28 and October 30.

MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term health care facilities.

As of Friday October 30, North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 8,274 positive outpatients.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

Alcorn County reported the most cases Saturday with 42. MSDH noted that 27 of those new cases reported were associated with a single outbreak. Both Lee and Marshall counties reported 26 new cases.

New total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1103

Benton 375

Calhoun 639

Chickasaw 879

Clay 722

Itawamba 1205

Lafayette 2602

Lee 3734

Marshall 1544

Monroe 1571

Oktibbeha 2079

Pontotoc 1547

Prentiss 1113

Tippah 974

Tishomingo 839

Union 1277

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus