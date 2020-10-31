The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 824 new more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 120,160.
MSDH also reported six new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 3,334.
In Northeast Mississippi, one death was reported in Lee County between October 28 and October 30.
MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term health care facilities.
As of Friday October 30, North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 8,274 positive outpatients.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
Alcorn County reported the most cases Saturday with 42. MSDH noted that 27 of those new cases reported were associated with a single outbreak. Both Lee and Marshall counties reported 26 new cases.
New total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1103
Benton 375
Calhoun 639
Chickasaw 879
Clay 722
Itawamba 1205
Lafayette 2602
Lee 3734
Marshall 1544
Monroe 1571
Oktibbeha 2079
Pontotoc 1547
Prentiss 1113
Tippah 974
Tishomingo 839
Union 1277