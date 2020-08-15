The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 825 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 71,755.
Thirty-seven deaths were also reported by MSDH, bringing the state's death toll to 2,080.
In Northeast Mississippi, new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. Friday were in Lee (1), Oktibbeha (2), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (3), and Union (1).
Six confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 30 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. Of the six deaths, Union County reported one death.
MSDH also reported 173 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Aug. 14, North Mississippi Health Services has 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 4,291 total outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports 49,836 COVID-19 patients have been presumed recovered from the virus.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 451
Benton 165
Calhoun 433
Chickasaw 508
Clay 417
Itawamba 422
Lafayette 1062
Lee 1700
Marshall 766
Monroe 868
Oktibbeha 1171
Pontotoc 884
Prentiss 497
Tippah 434
Tishomingo 467
Union 761