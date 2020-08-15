COVID-19 Daily Totals as of August 14, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 825 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 71,755.

Thirty-seven deaths were also reported by MSDH, bringing the state's death toll to 2,080.

In Northeast Mississippi, new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. Friday were in Lee (1), Oktibbeha (2), Prentiss (1), Tishomingo (3), and Union (1).

Six confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 30 and August 6, identified from death certificate reports. Of the six deaths, Union County reported one death.

MSDH also reported 173 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, Aug. 14, North Mississippi Health Services has 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 4,291 total outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports 49,836 COVID-19 patients have been presumed recovered from the virus.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 451

Benton 165

Calhoun 433

Chickasaw 508

Clay 417

Itawamba 422

Lafayette 1062

Lee 1700

Marshall 766

Monroe 868

Oktibbeha 1171

Pontotoc 884

Prentiss 497

Tippah 434

Tishomingo 467

Union 761

