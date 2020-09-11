COVID Update September 11

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 853 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

Lee County reported one additional death.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 89,175 with 2,670 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 74,098 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 7.

North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,083 positive outpatients as of September 11.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (12), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (5), Clay (8), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (49), Lee (17), Marshall (16), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (10), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (10) and Union (5).

Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:

Alcorn 708

Benton 206

Calhoun 499

Chickasaw 618

Clay 525

Itawamba 669

Lafayette 1896

Lee 2432

Marshall 1050

Monroe 1134

Oktibbeha 1658

Pontotoc 1150

Prentiss 723

Tippah 600

Tishomingo 617

Union 943

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus