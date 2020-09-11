The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 853 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.
Lee County reported one additional death.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 89,175 with 2,670 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 74,098 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 7.
North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,083 positive outpatients as of September 11.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (12), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (5), Clay (8), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (49), Lee (17), Marshall (16), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (10), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (10) and Union (5).
Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:
Alcorn 708
Benton 206
Calhoun 499
Chickasaw 618
Clay 525
Itawamba 669
Lafayette 1896
Lee 2432
Marshall 1050
Monroe 1134
Oktibbeha 1658
Pontotoc 1150
Prentiss 723
Tippah 600
Tishomingo 617
Union 943