The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 854 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths for Oct. 26.
Calhoun, Clay and Itawamba, Marshall and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Benton and Lee counties each reported two additional deaths.
MSDH also reported 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 116,617, with 3,283 total deaths. Around 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.
North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 8,017 positive outpatients as of Oct. 27.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Benton (15), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (18), Lee (40), Marshall (20), Monroe (9), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (14), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (6) and Union (5).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1021
Benton 360
Calhoun 627
Chickasaw 862
Clay 705
Itawamba 1159
Lafayette 2531
Lee 3640
Marshall 1473
Monroe 1530
Oktibbeha 2037
Pontotoc 1490
Prentiss 1083
Tippah 931
Tishomingo 822
Union 1197