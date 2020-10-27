COVID Update October 27

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 854 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths for Oct. 26.

Calhoun, Clay and Itawamba, Marshall and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Benton and Lee counties each reported two additional deaths.

MSDH also reported 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 116,617, with 3,283 total deaths. Around 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.

North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 8,017 positive outpatients as of Oct. 27.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Benton (15), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (18), Lee (40), Marshall (20), Monroe (9), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (14), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (6) and Union (5).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1021

Benton 360

Calhoun 627

Chickasaw 862

Clay 705

Itawamba 1159

Lafayette 2531

Lee 3640

Marshall 1473

Monroe 1530

Oktibbeha 2037

Pontotoc 1490

Prentiss 1083

Tippah 931

Tishomingo 822

Union 1197

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

