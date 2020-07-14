The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 862 new cases and 23 new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 37,542 with 1,272 deaths as a result of the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported one new death, Marshall reported one and Monroe reported three.
25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 58 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday.
North Mississippi total case counts
Alcorn 113
Benton 49
Calhoun 176
Chickasaw 304
Clay 268
Itawamba 152
Lafayette 527
Lee 640
Marshall 307
Monroe 472
Oktibbeha 632
Pontotoc 390
Prentiss 129
Tippah 151
Tishomingo 111
Union 258