COVID-19 Daily Totals as of July, 13, 2020

The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 862 new cases and 23 new deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 37,542 with 1,272 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported one new death, Marshall reported one and Monroe reported three.

25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 58 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday.

North Mississippi total case counts

Alcorn 113

Benton 49

Calhoun 176

Chickasaw 304

Clay 268

Itawamba 152

Lafayette 527

Lee 640

Marshall 307

Monroe 472

Oktibbeha 632

Pontotoc 390

Prentiss 129

Tippah 151

Tishomingo 111

Union 258

