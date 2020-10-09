The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths on Friday.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 103,681, with 3,080 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.
North Mississippi Health Services has 42 positive inpatients and 7,188 positive outpatients as of Oct. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (12), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (19), Clay (2), Itawamba (24), Lafayette (15), Lee (39), Marshall (10), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (13), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (10) and Union (5).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 884
Benton 270
Calhoun 563
Chickasaw 764
Clay 628
Itawamba 982
Lafayette 2324
Lee 3139
Marshall 1164
Monroe 1332
Oktibbeha 1891
Pontotoc 1378
Prentiss 936
Tippah 764
Tishomingo 742
Union 1073