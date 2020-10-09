COVID Update October 9

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus.

No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths on Friday.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 103,681, with 3,080 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.

North Mississippi Health Services has 42 positive inpatients and 7,188 positive outpatients as of Oct. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (12), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (19), Clay (2), Itawamba (24), Lafayette (15), Lee (39), Marshall (10), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (13), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (10) and Union (5).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 884

Benton 270

Calhoun 563

Chickasaw 764

Clay 628

Itawamba 982

Lafayette 2324

Lee 3139

Marshall 1164

Monroe 1332

Oktibbeha 1891

Pontotoc 1378

Prentiss 936

Tippah 764

Tishomingo 742

Union 1073

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus