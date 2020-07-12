July 13 Covid art

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 868 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths.

Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is 36,287 and the total number of deaths is 1,249.

In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Union County between June 12 and July 6.

All Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases. Lee reported the most new cases with 16, followed by Marshall with 15. Lafayette and Pontotoc and Tishomingo all reported 9 news cases.

The state health department did not update the number of outbreaks in long term care facilities in the abbreviated Sunday update. As of Friday, July 10, North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As of this week, MSDH reports a total number of 22,167 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:

Alcorn 107

Benton 47

Calhoun 170

Chickasaw 300

Clay 261

Itawamba 147

Lafayette 506

Lee 628

Marshall 292

Monroe 461

Oktibbeha 619

Pontotoc 355

Prentiss 127

Tippah 146

Tishomingo 106

Union 254

