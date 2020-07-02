The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday morning reported 870 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 28,770 and the death toll to 1,092.
In Northeast Mississippi, new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday only include Oktibbeha, which reported one death.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Northeast Mississippi cases by county
Alcorn 60
Benton 27
Calhoun 124
Chickasaw 264
Clay 244
Itawamba 130
Lafayette 368
Lee 518
Marshall 212
Monroe 375
Oktibbeha 516
Pontotoc 247
Prentiss 100
Tippah 127
Tishomingo 73
Union 181