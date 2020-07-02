Thursday, July, 2, 2020 COVID-19 Update

Thursday, July, 2, 2020 COVID-19 Update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday morning reported 870 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 28,770 and the death toll to 1,092.

In Northeast Mississippi, new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday only include Oktibbeha, which reported one death.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Northeast Mississippi cases by county

Alcorn 60

Benton 27

Calhoun 124

Chickasaw 264

Clay 244

Itawamba 130

Lafayette 368

Lee 518

Marshall 212

Monroe 375

Oktibbeha 516

Pontotoc 247

Prentiss 100

Tippah 127

Tishomingo 73

Union 181

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus