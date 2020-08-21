The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 874 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 76,323.
Twenty-four deaths were also reported by MSDH, bringing the state's death toll to 2,214.
In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Itawamba (1), Lee (2), Marshall (1), Tippah (1), and Tishomingo (2).
MSDH also reported 174 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday August 21, North Mississippi Health Services has 57 positive inpatients and 4,840 positive outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports 56,577 people presumed recovered from the virus.
All Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases. Oktibbeha had the most with 38 new cases, Monroe County added 32 new cases, and Lee added 31.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 498
Benton 183
Calhoun 445
Chickasaw 540
Clay 442
Itawamba 469
Lafayette 1133
Lee 1916
Marshall 873
Monroe 950
Oktibbeha 1256
Pontotoc 955
Prentiss 545
Tippah 478
Tishomingo 503
Union 813