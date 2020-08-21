COVID-19 Daily Totals as of August 20, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Totals as of August 20, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 874 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 76,323.

Twenty-four deaths were also reported by MSDH, bringing the state's death toll to 2,214.

In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Itawamba (1), Lee (2), Marshall (1), Tippah (1), and Tishomingo (2).

MSDH also reported 174 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday August 21, North Mississippi Health Services has 57 positive inpatients and 4,840 positive outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports 56,577 people presumed recovered from the virus.

All Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases. Oktibbeha had the most with 38 new cases, Monroe County added 32 new cases, and Lee added 31.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 498

Benton 183

Calhoun 445

Chickasaw 540

Clay 442

Itawamba 469

Lafayette 1133

Lee 1916

Marshall 873

Monroe 950

Oktibbeha 1256

Pontotoc 955

Prentiss 545

Tippah 478

Tishomingo 503

Union 813

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus