The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 876 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to the virus.
Clay, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 106,817, with 3,140 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.
North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,453 positive outpatients as of Oct. 14.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (8), Clay (9), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (14), Lee (51), Marshall (19), Monroe (16), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (4) and Union (4).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 907
Benton 282
Calhoun 578
Chickasaw 794
Clay 651
Itawamba 1040
Lafayette 2376
Lee 3290
Marshall 1228
Monroe 1402
Oktibbeha 1913
Pontotoc 1407
Prentiss 967
Tippah 812
Tishomingo 766
Union 1102