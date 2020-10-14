COVID Update October 14

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 876 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths related to the virus.

Clay, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 106,817, with 3,140 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.

North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,453 positive outpatients as of Oct. 14.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (8), Clay (9), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (14), Lee (51), Marshall (19), Monroe (16), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (4) and Union (4).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 907

Benton 282

Calhoun 578

Chickasaw 794

Clay 651

Itawamba 1040

Lafayette 2376

Lee 3290

Marshall 1228

Monroe 1402

Oktibbeha 1913

Pontotoc 1407

Prentiss 967

Tippah 812

Tishomingo 766

Union 1102

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

