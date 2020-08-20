The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 894 new COVID-19 cases, including 41 in Lee County.
The state also reported 27 additional deaths. Lafayette, Lee and Monroe counties reported an additional death. Oktibbeha County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 75,449 with 2,190 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 56,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 16.
North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 4,748 positive outpatients as of August 20.
All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (7), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (7), Clay (4), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (17), Lee (41), Marshall (36), Pontotoc (20), Prentiss (13), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (6) and Union (6).
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 488
Benton 181
Calhoun 442
Chickasaw 535
Clay 435
Itawamba 465
Lafayette 1122
Lee 1885
Marshall 859
Monroe 918
Oktibbeha 1218
Pontotoc 938
Prentiss 537
Tippah 465
Tishomingo 495
Union 802