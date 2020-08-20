COVID Update August 20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 894 new COVID-19 cases, including 41 in Lee County.

The state also reported 27 additional deaths. Lafayette, Lee and Monroe counties reported an additional death. Oktibbeha County reported two new deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 75,449 with 2,190 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 56,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 16.

North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 4,748 positive outpatients as of August 20.

All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (7), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (7), Clay (4), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (17), Lee (41), Marshall (36), Pontotoc (20), Prentiss (13), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (6) and Union (6).

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 488

Benton 181

Calhoun 442

Chickasaw 535

Clay 435

Itawamba 465

Lafayette 1122

Lee 1885

Marshall 859

Monroe 918

Oktibbeha 1218

Pontotoc 938

Prentiss 537

Tippah 465

Tishomingo 495

Union 802

