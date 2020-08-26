The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 904 more COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths statewide.
Of those 58 deaths, 44 occurred between July 21 and August 18 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Among those deaths, one each was reported in Pontotoc and Union counties. Tishomingo County reported eight additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 80,110 and the death toll is now up to 2,373.
MSDH also reported 175 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
MSDH is reporting 62,707 people presumed recovered from the virus as of Aug. 23.
North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 5,207 positive outpatients as of August 25.
Most counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (15), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (4), Clay (2), Itawamba (19), Lafayette (42), Lee (25), Marshall (8), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (27), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (12), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (11) and Union (11).
Benton County's case count was revised down from 195 to 191.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 580
Benton 191
Calhoun 460
Chickasaw 564
Clay 464
Itawamba 514
Lafayette 1244
Lee 2066
Marshall 907
Monroe 996
Oktibbeha 1346
Pontotoc 1014
Prentiss 593
Tippah 524
Tishomingo 539
Union 849