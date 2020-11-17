The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 905 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths as of Nov. 16. MSDH also reported 154 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 135,803 and 3,581 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.
Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lee, Marshall and Tippah each reported one new death. Marshall also reported an additional COVID-19 related death that occurred between Sept. 23 and Nov. 11, identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,407 positive outpatients as of Nov. 17.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases. The new cases are Alcorn (18), Benton (12), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (10), Clay (8), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (15), Lee (52), Marshall (22), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (36), Prentiss (8), Tippah (20), Tishomingo (9) and Union (34).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1358
Benton 460
Calhoun 690
Chickasaw 976
Clay 817
Itawamba 1380
Lafayette 2912
Lee 4491
Marshall 1935
Monroe 1787
Oktibbeha 2278
Pontotoc 1824
Prentiss 1310
Tippah 1133
Tishomingo 999
Union 1500