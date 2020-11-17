COVID update screenshot

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 905 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths as of Nov. 16. MSDH also reported 154 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 135,803 and 3,581 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.

Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lee, Marshall and Tippah each reported one new death. Marshall also reported an additional COVID-19 related death that occurred between Sept. 23 and Nov. 11, identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,407 positive outpatients as of Nov. 17.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases. The new cases are Alcorn (18), Benton (12), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (10), Clay (8), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (15), Lee (52), Marshall (22), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (36), Prentiss (8), Tippah (20), Tishomingo (9) and Union (34).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1358

Benton 460

Calhoun 690

Chickasaw 976

Clay 817

Itawamba 1380

Lafayette 2912

Lee 4491

Marshall 1935

Monroe 1787

Oktibbeha 2278

Pontotoc 1824

Prentiss 1310

Tippah 1133

Tishomingo 999

Union 1500

