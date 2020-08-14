The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, including 47 in Lee County.
Thirty-two new deaths were reported across the state. Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.
Statewide, there have been 70,930 cases and 2,043 deaths during the pandemic.
As of Friday, Aug. 14, North Mississippi Health Services has 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of four from the previous day. NMHS has had 4,291 total outpatients.
There have been 49,836 COVID-19 patients statewide who have been presumed recovered as of Aug. 9.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.
Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (11), Clay (5), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (18), Lee (47), Marshall (17), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (10), Prentiss (13), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (10) and Union (18).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 447
Benton 159
Calhoun 430
Chickasaw 502
Clay 411
Itawamba 414
Lafayette 1043
Lee 1657
Marshall 757
Monroe 858
Oktibbeha 1157
Pontotoc 876
Prentiss 475
Tippah 426
Tishomingo 463
Union 750