The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, including 47 in Lee County.

Thirty-two new deaths were reported across the state. Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.

Statewide, there have been 70,930 cases and 2,043 deaths during the pandemic.

As of Friday, Aug. 14, North Mississippi Health Services has 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of four from the previous day. NMHS has had 4,291 total outpatients.

There have been 49,836 COVID-19 patients statewide who have been presumed recovered as of Aug. 9.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.

Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (11), Clay (5), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (18), Lee (47), Marshall (17), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (10), Prentiss (13), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (10) and Union (18).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 447

Benton 159

Calhoun 430

Chickasaw 502

Clay 411

Itawamba 414

Lafayette 1043

Lee 1657

Marshall 757

Monroe 858

Oktibbeha 1157

Pontotoc 876

Prentiss 475

Tippah 426

Tishomingo 463

Union 750

