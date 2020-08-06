The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 956 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 64,400.
MSDH also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,825.
In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Monroe County.
Every Northeast Mississippi county reported new coronavirus cases. Lee County reported the most with 35 new cases.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 55 COVID-19 hospitalized as of Thursday, with 3,493 total outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports a total of 42,391 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 382
Benton 133
Calhoun 400
Chickasaw 441
Clay 382
Itawamba 337
Lafayette 937
Lee 1332
Marshall 638
Monroe 747
Oktibbeha 1090
Pontotoc 791
Prentiss 386
Tippah 325
Tishomingo 350
Union 562