Mississippi COVID-19 case totals for Thursday, August 8

Mississippi COVID-19 case totals for Thursday, August 8.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 956 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 64,400.

MSDH also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,825.

In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Monroe County.

Every Northeast Mississippi county reported new coronavirus cases. Lee County reported the most with 35 new cases.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 55 COVID-19 hospitalized as of Thursday, with 3,493 total outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports a total of 42,391 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 382

Benton 133

Calhoun 400

Chickasaw 441

Clay 382

Itawamba 337

Lafayette 937

Lee 1332

Marshall 638

Monroe 747

Oktibbeha 1090

Pontotoc 791

Prentiss 386

Tippah 325

Tishomingo 350

Union 562

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus