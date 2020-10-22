COVID Update October 22

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 958 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths.

MSDH also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Benton, Chickasaw, Lafayette and Marshall counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 113,081, with 3,231 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.

North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,772 positive outpatients as of Oct. 21.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (14), Benton (6), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (4), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (19), Lee (17), Marshall (30), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (8), Tippah (16), Tishomingo (3) and Union (5).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 981

Benton 325

Calhoun 619

Chickasaw 836

Clay 683

Itawamba 1121

Lafayette 2459

Lee 3507

Marshall 1392

Monroe 1473

Oktibbeha 1993

Pontotoc 1458

Prentiss 1037

Tippah 881

Tishomingo 800

Union 1165

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

