The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 958 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths.
MSDH also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Benton, Chickasaw, Lafayette and Marshall counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 113,081, with 3,231 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.
North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,772 positive outpatients as of Oct. 21.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (14), Benton (6), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (4), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (19), Lee (17), Marshall (30), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (8), Tippah (16), Tishomingo (3) and Union (5).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 981
Benton 325
Calhoun 619
Chickasaw 836
Clay 683
Itawamba 1121
Lafayette 2459
Lee 3507
Marshall 1392
Monroe 1473
Oktibbeha 1993
Pontotoc 1458
Prentiss 1037
Tippah 881
Tishomingo 800
Union 1165