The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The health department also reported 113 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Itawamba, Lee, Tippah and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 124,854, with 3,419 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 56 positive inpatients and 8,472 positive outpatients as of Nov. 5.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (38), Benton (7), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (7), Clay (6), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (16), Lee (71), Marshall (11), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (26), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (6) and Union (5).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1186
Benton 403
Calhoun 649
Chickasaw 897
Clay 754
Itawamba 1250
Lafayette 2674
Lee 3959
Marshall 1650
Monroe 1640
Oktibbeha 2132
Pontotoc 1645
Prentiss 1164
Tippah 1021
Tishomingo 878
Union 1330