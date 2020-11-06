COVID Update November 6

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The health department also reported 113 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Itawamba, Lee, Tippah and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 124,854, with 3,419 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 56 positive inpatients and 8,472 positive outpatients as of Nov. 5.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (38), Benton (7), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (7), Clay (6), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (16), Lee (71), Marshall (11), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (26), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (6) and Union (5).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1186

Benton 403

Calhoun 649

Chickasaw 897

Clay 754

Itawamba 1250

Lafayette 2674

Lee 3959

Marshall 1650

Monroe 1640

Oktibbeha 2132

Pontotoc 1645

Prentiss 1164

Tippah 1021

Tishomingo 878

Union 1330

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus