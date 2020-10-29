The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Thursday reported 970 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths as of Oct. 28. MSDH also reported 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Benton, Chickasaw and Itawamba counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
Mississippi reports 118,587 cases of COVID-19 and 3,310 total deaths since March 11. Approximately 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 53 positive inpatients and 8,084 positive outpatients as of Oct. 28.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (2), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3), Clay (5), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (10), Lee (21), Marshall (21), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (3), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (4) and Union (2).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1050
Benton 369
Calhoun 636
Chickasaw 870
Clay 715
Itawamba 1178
Lafayette 2560
Lee 3686
Marshall 1505
Monroe 1548
Oktibbeha 2060
Pontotoc 1515
Prentiss 1095
Tippah 951
Tishomingo 831
Union 1260