The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Thursday reported 970 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths as of Oct. 28. MSDH also reported 134 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Benton, Chickasaw and Itawamba counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

Mississippi reports 118,587 cases of COVID-19 and 3,310 total deaths since March 11. Approximately 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 53 positive inpatients and 8,084 positive outpatients as of Oct. 28.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (2), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (3), Clay (5), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (10), Lee (21), Marshall (21), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (3), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (4) and Union (2).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1050

Benton 369

Calhoun 636

Chickasaw 870

Clay 715

Itawamba 1178

Lafayette 2560

Lee 3686

Marshall 1505

Monroe 1548

Oktibbeha 2060

Pontotoc 1515

Prentiss 1095

Tippah 951

Tishomingo 831

Union 1260

