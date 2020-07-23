The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 48,053 with 1,436 deaths as a result of the virus.
A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 72 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the same amount as the previous day.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (1), Calhoun (12), Chickasaw (10), Clay (3), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (20), Lee (17), Marshall (16), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (22), Prentiss (5), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (6) and Union (21).
North Mississippi total case counts:
Alcorn 198
Benton 85
Calhoun 315
Chickasaw 360
Clay 313
Itawamba 227
Lafayette 653
Lee 896
Marshall 423
Monroe 547
Oktibbeha 733
Pontotoc 560
Prentiss 224
Tippah 216
Tishomingo 190
Union 374