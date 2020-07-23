COVID Map July 23

The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 48,053 with 1,436 deaths as a result of the virus.

A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 72 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the same amount as the previous day.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (1), Calhoun (12), Chickasaw (10), Clay (3), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (20), Lee (17), Marshall (16), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (22), Prentiss (5), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (6) and Union (21).

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 198

Benton 85

Calhoun 315

Chickasaw 360

Clay 313

Itawamba 227

Lafayette 653

Lee 896

Marshall 423

Monroe 547

Oktibbeha 733

Pontotoc 560

Prentiss 224

Tippah 216

Tishomingo 190

Union 374

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus