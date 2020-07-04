The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday afternoon reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
MSDH reported 990 new cases, which marks the second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases thus far.
The state health department also reported 4 new deaths with one of the deaths being reported out of Alcorn County.
Saturday's COVID-19 numbers brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 30,674 and the death toll up to 1,107.
Every Northeast Mississippi county in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported at least one new case of COVID-19.
Statewide, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 is 13.2 percent. North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
MSDH reported an estimate of 19,388 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi cases by county:
Alcorn 68
Benton 34
Calhoun 129
Chickasaw 276
Clay 249
Itawamba 135
Lafayette 389
Lee 547
Marshall 226
Monroe 399
Oktibbeha 541
Pontotoc 283
Prentiss 108
Tippah 130
Tishomingo 78
Union 207