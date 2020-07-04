Saturday, July, 4, 2020 COVID-19 Update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday afternoon reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reported 990 new cases, which marks the second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases thus far.

The state health department also reported 4 new deaths with one of the deaths being reported out of Alcorn County.

Saturday's COVID-19 numbers brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 30,674 and the death toll up to 1,107.

Every Northeast Mississippi county in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported at least one new case of COVID-19.

Statewide, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 is 13.2 percent. North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

MSDH reported an estimate of 19,388 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi cases by county:

Alcorn 68

Benton 34

Calhoun 129

Chickasaw 276

Clay 249

Itawamba 135

Lafayette 389

Lee 547

Marshall 226

Monroe 399

Oktibbeha 541

Pontotoc 283

Prentiss 108

Tippah 130

Tishomingo 78

Union 207

