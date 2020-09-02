Mississippi reported its first child death as a result of COVID-19, Wednesday.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a "healthy child" between the ages of 1 and 5 died from COVID-19 and also suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which is an illness associated with child COVID cases.
No other details about the child were released.
MIS-C is a "condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired.
Dobbs said the child's death is a “powerful reminder that even though most people get over it just fine, even young healthy people can die from it, and everything that we do to prevent transmission in the community is an act of love that prevents transmission to others that could lead to serious outbreaks.”
Dobbs said there have been seven MIS-C cases in the state so far, resulting in two deaths.
Three cases occurred in children between the ages of 1 and 5, two were between 6 and 10 and two were between 11 and 20.
Along with the first child between 1 and 5 who died, the Mississippi State Department of Health's website said there was another individual between the ages of 11 and 20 who died from COVID-19/MIS-C.