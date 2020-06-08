Mississippi has again reported a single-day record for new cases of COVID-19, with 489 cases reported by the State Health Department on Monday.
In addition to the nearly 500 new cases, the health department reported 20 new deaths caused by COVID-19, including one in Lee County.
Of the new deaths, nine of them are from death certificate investigations.
The state has now reported a total of 17,768 known COVID-19 cases, with 837 total deaths. The Health Department presumes that 11,203 patients have recovered in Mississippi from the novel coronavirus.