The Mississippi State Health Department reported 1,610 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Friday. Oktibbeha and Union reported each reported one additional death.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 49,663 with 1,463 deaths as a result of the virus. A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 66 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 2,354 positive outpatients on Friday.
All sixteen counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The number of new cases are: Alcorn (48), Benton (3), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (11), Clay (12), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (16), Lee (45), Marshall (6), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (26), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (7), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (16) and Union (17).
North Mississippi total case counts:
Alcorn 241
Benton 88
Calhoun 326
Chickasaw 371
Clay 325
Itawamba 236
Lafayette 669
Lee 941
Marshall 429
Monroe 561
Oktibbeha 759
Pontotoc 576
Prentiss 231
Tippah 223
Tishomingo 206
Union 391