New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Mississippi

New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Mississippi, as of July, 23, 2020.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 1,610 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Friday. Oktibbeha and Union reported each reported one additional death. 

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 49,663 with 1,463 deaths as a result of the virus. A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 66 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 2,354 positive outpatients on Friday.

All sixteen counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The number of new cases are: Alcorn (48), Benton (3), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (11), Clay (12), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (16), Lee (45), Marshall (6), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (26), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (7), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (16) and Union (17).

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 241

Benton 88

Calhoun 326

Chickasaw 371

Clay 325

Itawamba 236

Lafayette 669

Lee 941

Marshall 429

Monroe 561

Oktibbeha 759

Pontotoc 576

Prentiss 231

Tippah 223

Tishomingo 206

Union 391

