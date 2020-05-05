COVID-19 update, 5/5/20

Mississippi saw its highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the State Health Department in a single day on Tuesday, with 32 deaths, alongside 330 new COVID-19 cases.

There are now 8,207 known cases of COVID-19, as identified through testing, with a total known death toll of 342.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases are Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.

Chickasaw, Itawamba and Oktibbeha counties ralso eported new deaths on Tuesday.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 218 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties, COVID-19 case counts

Alcorn 10

Benton 12

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 80

Clay 57

Itawamba 64

Lafayette 96

Lee 75

Marshall 48

Monroe 177

Oktibbeha 57

Pontotoc 22

Prentiss 33

Tippah 58

Tishomingo 8

Union 36

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus