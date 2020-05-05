Mississippi saw its highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the State Health Department in a single day on Tuesday, with 32 deaths, alongside 330 new COVID-19 cases.
There are now 8,207 known cases of COVID-19, as identified through testing, with a total known death toll of 342.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases are Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
Chickasaw, Itawamba and Oktibbeha counties ralso eported new deaths on Tuesday.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 218 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties, COVID-19 case counts
Alcorn 10
Benton 12
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 80
Clay 57
Itawamba 64
Lafayette 96
Lee 75
Marshall 48
Monroe 177
Oktibbeha 57
Pontotoc 22
Prentiss 33
Tippah 58
Tishomingo 8
Union 36