JACKSON - The Mississippi Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that would raise all teacher salaries by at least $1,000 a year.
The legislation will now be sent to committees in the Mississippi House of Representatives and eventually the full House if the bill survives.
Under Senate Bill 2001, most teachers would receive a $1,000 pay increase. Teachers holding a single "A" license would a $1,110 increase, raising the starting pay for new teachers with a bachelor's degree and other qualifications to $37,000 a year.
The legislation would also increase minimum yearly pay for assistant teachers to $15,000, up from the current $14,000.
“All members came together today in an effort to continue to show our public educators they have our support and, most importantly, our respect,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement.
SB 2001 had already been unanimously passed by the Senate Education Committee on Jan. 30 and the Senate Appropriations Committee on Feb. 4 before the full vote on Wednesday.
Gov. Tate Reeves released a budget proposal on Friday that includes a $1,500 pay raise for teachers during the coming school year, $500 more than the Senate bill currently aims to give teachers.
“As we continue to work with the legislature, my priority is simple: We should pay our teachers as much as we can possibly afford,” Reeves wrote in the proposal summary. “I will be happy to support any raise that they believe accomplishes that vital task.”
Rep. Randy Boyd, a Republican from Mantachie who sits on the House Education Committee, said he doesn’t think the bill will have any problems in the House.
He said ultimately the raise amount will depend on how revenue figures look towards the end of the legislative session.
“We feel comfortable with $1,000 but it’s going to hinge on what our revenue numbers are later in the session,” Boyd told the Daily Journal. “If it continues to rise, we may increase it. Since it’s set at $1,000, I don’t expect it to go below that."
Mississippi Association of Educators president Erica Jones said SB 2001 is an important first step in delivering on immediate pay raises that many elected official campaigned on and the promise of a long-term plan "to reach and eventually exceed the current Southeastern average" pay.
"We are thrilled to see the pay raise bill move through the Senate swiftly and with such strong support," Jones said. "We’re looking forward to the next steps in this process and are eager to work alongside House leaders to secure a critically-needed pay raise for our state’s teachers and assistant teachers."
Jones said it's important that salaries for teachers and assistant teachers be reflective of their worth.
"This pay raise is not about lining teachers’ pockets. None of us entered this profession to get rich," Jones said. "This pay raise is about helping combat the teacher shortage crisis, ensuring every Mississippi student has a highly-qualified educator in their classroom and making certain that the decision to teach isn't one based on a financial decision."