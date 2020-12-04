Mississippi again set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases only two days after the previous record, with 2,480 cases reported Friday morning by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
With these numbers, Mississippi’s three highest days of new COVID-19 cases all occurred this week. On Wednesday, 2,457 cases were reported and on Thursday 2,168 cases were reported.
MSDH is also reporting 194 outbreaks in longterm care facilities.
In addition to the newest record, MSDH also on Friday reported 37 new deaths, including one each in Alcorn, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties and two in Prentiss County.
North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 73 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
All Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases as follows: Alcorn (11), Benton (10), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (5), Clay (14), Itawamba (40), Lafayette (33), Lee (101), Marshall (23), Monroe (40), Oktibbeha (28), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (23), Tippah (27), Tishomingo (16), Union (28).
Alcorn 1,615
Benton 510
Calhoun 824
Chickasaw 1,126
Clay 985
Itawamba 1,666
Lafayette 3,473
Lee 5,577
Marshall 2,294
Monroe 2,162
Oktibbeha 2,627
Pontotoc 2,136
Prentiss 1,590
Tippah 1,352
Tishomingo 1,164
Union 1,796