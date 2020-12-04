COVID update, 12/4/20

Mississippi again set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases only two days after the previous record, with 2,480 cases reported Friday morning by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

With these numbers, Mississippi’s three highest days of new COVID-19 cases all occurred this week. On Wednesday, 2,457 cases were reported and on Thursday 2,168 cases were reported.

MSDH is also reporting 194 outbreaks in longterm care facilities.

In addition to the newest record, MSDH also on Friday reported 37 new deaths, including one each in Alcorn, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties and two in Prentiss County.

North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 73 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

All Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases as follows: Alcorn (11), Benton (10), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (5), Clay (14), Itawamba (40), Lafayette (33), Lee (101), Marshall (23), Monroe (40), Oktibbeha (28), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (23), Tippah (27), Tishomingo (16), Union (28).

Alcorn 1,615

Benton 510

Calhoun 824

Chickasaw 1,126

Clay 985

Itawamba 1,666

Lafayette 3,473

Lee 5,577

Marshall 2,294

Monroe 2,162

Oktibbeha 2,627

Pontotoc 2,136

Prentiss 1,590

Tippah 1,352

Tishomingo 1,164

Union 1,796

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

