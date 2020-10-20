STARKVILLE - The Mississippi State University Police Department is looking for three people who stole an electric scooter from a disabled veteran Saturday.
MSU took to social media Tuesday afternoon, posting pictures of the suspect who were involved in the theft of a Hoveround Mobility Scooter from a disabled veteran at Davis Wade Stadium during the football game between the Bulldogs and Texas A&M.
The security camera images show what appears to be a bearded white male wearing a MUS sweatshirt with a skull and crossbones on the back driving the scooter along a sidewalk. There is also a picture of a white couple on the same sidewalk.
Anyone with any information about the theft or the identity of the people in the pictures is asked to call the department at 662-325-2121.