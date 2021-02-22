TUPELO • COVID-19 vaccinations at Mississippi State Health Department drive-thru vaccination sites are still on track after winter weather delays last week led to many appointments being rescheduled.
“Just like the rest of the state, we managed the situation to the best of our ability, all appointments have been rescheduled and we have enough vaccines to supply our county drive-through vaccination sites,” MSDH Communications Director Liz Sharlot said.
A total of 487,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Mississippians as of Monday — 341,102 first doses and 145,941 second doses.
Still, only 32,540 first and second doses were administered between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20, compared to 106,691 between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 — equivalent to just 30% of the doses administered the previous week.
In nearby Shelby County, Tennessee, more than 1,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were wasted after they were allowed to expire during snow days last week, the Daily Memphian reported.
When asked whether a similar situation had occurred at any sites in Mississippi, Sharlot said the state “did not lose any vaccination due to expiration” during the week due to winter weather closures.
All vaccination appointments that were postponed from Monday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 22, were automatically rescheduled for the same times on new dates. Individuals were notified via phone, text or email.
Many drive-thru vaccination sites will continue operating over the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28, to accommodate re-scheduled appointments canceled last week due to weather.