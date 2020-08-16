IUKA - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Tishomingo County that claimed the life of a Missouri woman Saturday morning.
Troopers responded the report of a head on collision on Highway 172 west of State Highway 25 around 8 a.m. Aug. 15. Upon arriving it appeared that Brittany Jackson, 28, of St. Clair, Missouri, was traveling east in her 1995 Oldsmobile when a westbound vehicle entered her lane of traffic, striking her vehicle head on.
According to MHP spokesman Sgt. Gary Stanton, Jackson was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash on the scene by the Tishomingo coroner. The driver of the other vehicle received moderate injuries. Stanton did not release the second driver’s name or if they were charged with a traffic violation or anything more serious.