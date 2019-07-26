STARKVILLE - The Mississippi State University police department responded to a stabbing incident that occurred on campus Friday afternoon, according to Mississippi State chief communications officer Sid Salter.
“Late this afternoon, MSU PD responded to a call that a stabbing had occurred in the Colvert Student Union on our campus,” Salter said.
Officers found a victim with injuries and transported the victim to the OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Vitals were found good at transfer, but Salter said he had no additional information on the condition of the victim.
Police are looking for the alleged assailant, who was the victim’s coworker.
“The victim and assailant were both custodians in the union. There was an isolated workplace dispute between these individuals with this stabbing. PD have identity of assailant and are working to find him,” Salter said.
Salter said they are not identifying the victim or assailant.