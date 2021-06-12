TUPELO • Alex Mitchell spent two years reviewing his Top 5 performance in the 2019 Tupelo Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
The studious review paid off for the Myrtle Beach, S.C., resident. Mitchell won the 2021 Tupelo ETA contest finals, Saturday night at BancorpSouth Arena as part of the Tupelo Elvis Festival.
The victory earned Mitchell, 27, a spot in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in August at Graceland in Memphis.
"It's the first time for me to go to the Ultimate," Mitchell said. "It's just an honor after all this time to be the winner of the Tupelo Elvis Festival, the festival that means most to me. The means the world to me to represent Tupelo in the Ultimate competition in Memphis."
A tribute artist for 12 years, Mitchell was one of five ETAs who sang in the Saturday evening finals. The original field of 18 competitors was whittled down to 10 after Friday's opening round and to five after the Saturday morning semifinals.
Mitchell sang "Suspicious Minds" in the final round before a crowd of Elvis fans in the arena. Afterward, Mitchell spoke about how he learned from his 2019 finish to improve his routine. There was no 2020 competition because of the pandemic.
"Just watching what I did last time and critiquing myself, being honest with the critiques," he said. "I had two years to prepare. Unfortunately, thanks to COVID, I had a little more time to get ready and I used that to my advantage."
For his win, Mitchell received a $5,000 check, a trophy from the Elvis Presley Birthplace, a guitar from Tupelo Hardware and a TCB ring designed by Elvis jeweler Lowell Hays, who was one of the tribute contest judges.
Brooke Wright of Hendersonville, Tennessee, took second place and Moses Snow of Decatur, Texas, was third. Other finalists were Michael Cullipher of Horn Lake and Josh Davis of White Oak, Texas.
Mitchell will try to become the latest Tupelo ETA champion to win in Memphis. Seven past Tupelo winners have won the Ultimate ETA competition, including 2019 champion Taylor Rodriguez.
The Tupelo Elvis Festival ends today with a gospel concert at BancorpSouth Arena.