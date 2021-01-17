TUPELO • Despite the pandemic, the Tupelo’s annual weekend tribute Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pressed on with its first program Saturday as a fitting testament to keeping the U.S. Civil Rights leader’s dream alive.
This weekend’s inaugural event opened at 6 p.m. with a drive-in program. Attendees tuned into the program on their car radios and watched a large screen in the BancorpSouth Arena West Parking Lot.
Approximately 60 cars lined the parking lot as the sun set. Though parking spaces replaced indoor seats and car honks replaced hand claps, the spirit of the program lived on through the pre-recorded video messages and awards presentations.
Committee for King Chair Shawn Brevard led the charge by sharing program changes throughout the weekend that were designed to spark conversation and continue the work of eradicating systemic racism and the problems that persist as a result of it. One change the committee was proud of implementing was the start of their Sunday online forums, to be held on the third Sunday afternoon from January through May, on the topic of systemic racism.
“Together, we can work to make dreams, both Dr. King’s and ours, come true,” Brevard said.
This year, the Committee for King sought to highlight how King’s work continues to ring true even today and the need for people of disparate backgrounds to come together.
Raquel Thompson, Hispanic Community Coordinator at St. James Catholic Church, offered an invocation in both Spanish and English, and Rob Armstrong, pastor of Harrisburg Baptist Church, spoke about the sin of racism being a present reality. He called for his fellow Mississippians to look “forward to the days in our state and our country where we look at one another as children made in the image of God.”
“Year after year, celebrating (Martin Luther King’s) life, celebrating his work, reminds us of where we’ve come to but also of the warning that he gave us,” Armstrong said. “When it comes to injustice, we cannot embrace gradualism. Gradualism lures us into thinking that we have come far enough, and when it comes to injustice, there isn’t an acceptable amount of injustice in the eyes of God.”
Woven through a presentation of King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech were images of the old Mississippi state flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem coming down and replaced with the state’s new magnolia flag, images of this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests and videos of current Northeast Mississippians reading his words. At the end of the speech, the committee issued one charge: “Let’s bring it. Together.”
As part of the program, the Committee for King also presented its annual Community Award, Image Award and Drum Major Award.
The Community Award was presented to Boyd Yarbrough for his work with the Oren Dunn City Museum and for preserving Tupelo’s history, which includes the overlooked contributions of African-American citizens in Tupelo’s history.
“Our history cannot be complete without including everyone, white, Black, Protestant, Jewish, and others, and that’s why I want to invite everyone to become associated or help with the Oren Dunn City Museum in helping to preserve and pass along that history, that rich history, of our community,” Yarbrough said.
Billy Clifton received the Image Award for his contributions as a Black artist since 1976. The renowned painter has hosted and participated in art presentations and festivals, and received a key to the city.
“I cannot thank God enough for blessing me with this gift and having enough sense to run with it, and I want to thank the King Committee for this award,” Clifton said.
Whether it’s his efforts registering voters, his work as a pastor or continued efforts with the Committee for King, Charles Penson’s contributions to Northeast Mississippi stretch long. As this year’s Drum Major Award recipient, Penson said it was an honor to be listed among great heroes of his time.
“My life has been shaped by the marches of the 60s and the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said. “Since organizing the Carver student body for a community meeting on school integration, my path has been one of championing justice. One of the efforts I am most proud of is the Get out the Vote Coalition, that over the years we have worked hard to register hundreds of voters from young, Black high schoolers to senior citizens.”
Guest speaker O’nae Chatman, an award-winning speaker and author from Shannon, asked attendees how to keep King’s dream alive amid a pandemic, racism, civil unrest and inequality. The crux of his speech was that no one could escape the work needed to fulfill King’s dream. He challenged attendees to “seek to change your corner of the world.”
“Keep your capacity to dream, understanding that you’re always planting shade trees that you may never have an opportunity to sit under, but plant them anyway, understanding that your future generations will one day sit under those shade trees,” Chatman said. “Keep the dream alive.”