TUPELO • Committee for King’s weekend of programing in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. concluded Monday with a promise to continue community-wide conversations that directly address systemic racism.
Monday morning at VF Factory Outlet/Factory Stores of America in Tupelo saw the Modern Beautician’s Club motorcade and the presentation of two $500 scholarships to local students. Civic groups such as the 4-H Club gathered to release balloons and honored this year’s recipients.
The Modern Beautician’s Club celebration of the beloved U.S. Civil Rights leader predates even the national holiday, starting 38 years ago. This year’s program featured a simple 15-minute service, lunch, and a balloon release in front of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
“We thank God that we continually continued with it because so many times people do have a tendency to stop doing good stuff for the community,” said Modern Beautician’s Club President Florine Nails. “We (are) hoping that ... some more young folks can step in and keep it going.”
Makyla Betts of Nettleton High School received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship; the Delores LaGrone Sons & Friends Scholarship, presented in memory of the late Delores LaGrone, was awarded to Malia M. Crump of Tupelo High School.
After the program ended, participants released their balloons, and over 50 cars took part in the motorcade to St. Paul’s. Because of COVID-19, there was no indoor program this year.
Committee for King executive director and this year’s Drum Major Award recipient Charles Penson acknowledged that King’s work remains ongoing, and pointed to an ongoing series of online forums from January to May on the third Sunday of each month to address systemic racism and dig deep into the issues plaguing the communities.
“We haven’t fulfilled all of the dream. There is still some injustice that is going on. There is still systemic racism,” Penson said. “Until we can root out systemic injustice, we will not be able to really realize the creed of America, that we are all created equal in God’s sight.”
Von Gordon of William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation moderated the first panel, held Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook. Panelists included Dr. Sandra Melvin of the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Kiyadh Burt of Hope Policy Institute, Leslie Jones of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Dr. Cathy Grace from the University of Mississippi Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning, and Jennifer Calvert of the Monroe County Early Learning Collaborative.
In a little over 90 minutes, panelists gave a brief introduction into systemic racism’s impact on education, health and wellness, banking and finance, and criminal justice. Topics covered included how a lack of funding impeded educational opportunities for all students, how systems created generations ago continue to produce disparate outcomes, how bank deserts and predatory lenders can lead to a cyclical cycle of debt, and how criminal justice’s disproportionate impact on Black people creates a generational impact and barrier. The forum served as an introduction and gateway to future conversations.
“I hope these five sessions are just the beginning of a much longer series and deeper engagement at the community level, especially in the Tupelo and Lee County area,” Gordon said.