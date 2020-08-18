TUPELO - A suspected hostage situation Monday morning in south Tupelo led to a man facing a felony weapons charge.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officials were alerted to a possible hostage situation at the Oaks Apartments on Green Tee Road around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
"After interviewing witnesses, possible victims and suspect it was determined that occupants in the apartment were not being held against their will," McDougald said. "The investigation did reveal that the suspect was a convicted felon."
A firearm was located during the investigation and Deonta Deshon Thomas, 31, of Tupelo, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, bond was set at $25,000.