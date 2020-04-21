An upward trend of COVID-19 cases continued for Monroe County Tuesday morning, with the Mississippi State Health Department reporting 20 new presumptive cases in a single day, for a total there of 95.
Monroe County’s totals of the novel coronavirus now easily lead the region. Lafayette County has the next highest number of known cases at 68, and Lee follows with 64.
Of the known Monroe County cases, 31 are linked to a longterm care facility, like a nursing home, according to data released by the Health Department.
In total, the State Health Department reported 204 new COVID-19 cases across the state and 14 new deaths. That brings the state total of known cases to 4,716 and the total of known deaths to 183.
As of Tuesday morning, North Mississippi Health Services reported that 17 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized there, with an additional 158 outpatients receiving treatment through the system.
New cases were reported Tuesday morning in the following Northeast Mississippi counties: Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
Additional deaths were reported Tuesday in Monroe and Oktibbeha counties, with those counties now reporting eight and three deaths respectively.
Northeast Mississippi counties
Alcorn 7
Benton 9
Calhoun 42
Chickasaw 51
Clay 27
Itawamba 26
Lafayette 68
Lee 64
Marshall 39
Monroe 95
Oktibbeha 44
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 27
Tippah 49
Tishomingo 4
Union 12