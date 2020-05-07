Monroe County drive-thru testig

From left, Monroe Regional Hospital nurse practitioners Alan Easter, Penny Finch and Lisa Mason review records at the hospital’s drive-thru clinic, which also offers COVID-19 testing Mondays through Fridays.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported on Thursday 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 22 addition deaths.

Nine of those deaths occurred in prior weeks and are now reported following death certificate investigations.

In Mississippi, total known COVID-19 cases now number 8,686 and known deaths total 396.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Union.

Union County also reported one additional COVID-19 death.

Monroe County added 10 known COVID-19 cases according to the data released Thursday by the Mississippi State Health Department, for a total of identified 188 cases. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has climbed rapidly in recents weeks, and it continues toe asily leads the region in known cases.

North Mississippi Health Services reports nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 230 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties, total known case counts

Alcorn 10

Benton 13

Calhoun 57

Chickasaw 84

Clay 63

Itawamba 66

Lafayette 96

Lee 73

Marshall 50

Monroe 188

Oktibbeha 62

Pontotoc 22

Prentiss 33

Tippah 61

Tishomingo 8

Union 41

