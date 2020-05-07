The Mississippi State Health Department reported on Thursday 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 22 addition deaths.
Nine of those deaths occurred in prior weeks and are now reported following death certificate investigations.
In Mississippi, total known COVID-19 cases now number 8,686 and known deaths total 396.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Union.
Union County also reported one additional COVID-19 death.
Monroe County added 10 known COVID-19 cases according to the data released Thursday by the Mississippi State Health Department, for a total of identified 188 cases. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has climbed rapidly in recents weeks, and it continues toe asily leads the region in known cases.
North Mississippi Health Services reports nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 230 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties, total known case counts
Alcorn 10
Benton 13
Calhoun 57
Chickasaw 84
Clay 63
Itawamba 66
Lafayette 96
Lee 73
Marshall 50
Monroe 188
Oktibbeha 62
Pontotoc 22
Prentiss 33
Tippah 61
Tishomingo 8
Union 41