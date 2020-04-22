covid19-ms-2020-04-21-2

With 178 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths reported Wednesday, the state’s total number of known COVID-19 cases as identified by testing stands at 4,894, while deaths total 193.

In Northeast Mississippi, counties reporting additional cases are Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette Monroe, Prentiss and Tishomingo.

Counties in the region with new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday were Clay and Monroe.

Monroe County has climbed rapidly within recent days and with 99 known cases there now, it continues to lead the region in presumptive COVID-19 cases.

With nine deaths now reported, Monroe County also leads the region in total COVID019 deaths, with Tippah County behind it with seven known deaths.

As of Wednesday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 14 patients hospitalized across the system, with an additional 160 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties

Alcorn 7

Benton 8

Calhoun 43

Chickasaw 51

Clay 27

Itawamba 27

Lafayette 70

Lee 64

Marshall 39

Monroe 99

Oktibbeha 44

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 28

Tippah 49

Tishomingo 5

Union 12

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus