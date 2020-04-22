With 178 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths reported Wednesday, the state’s total number of known COVID-19 cases as identified by testing stands at 4,894, while deaths total 193.
In Northeast Mississippi, counties reporting additional cases are Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette Monroe, Prentiss and Tishomingo.
Counties in the region with new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday were Clay and Monroe.
Monroe County has climbed rapidly within recent days and with 99 known cases there now, it continues to lead the region in presumptive COVID-19 cases.
With nine deaths now reported, Monroe County also leads the region in total COVID019 deaths, with Tippah County behind it with seven known deaths.
As of Wednesday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 14 patients hospitalized across the system, with an additional 160 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties
Alcorn 7
Benton 8
Calhoun 43
Chickasaw 51
Clay 27
Itawamba 27
Lafayette 70
Lee 64
Marshall 39
Monroe 99
Oktibbeha 44
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 28
Tippah 49
Tishomingo 5
Union 12