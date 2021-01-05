BYHALIA • The recently installed Byhalia police chief, Ben Moore, got into law enforcement because he thought it might be fun. He quickly fell in love with the job.
“I thought (law enforcement) would be something I would like, something interesting,” Moore said. “From Day One, I loved every second. Being able to help people in every situation. Helping them in bad times, whatever they are going through.”
Over the last seven years, he has also found not just a job but a home in the town of Byhalia, located in northwest Marshall County. Moore, 40, served as interim chief following the death of the former chief Gary Looney in March. He was named chief by the Board of Aldermen in early June.
As he gained experience in patrol, narcotics and investigations in his seven years with the 20-man department, Moore was being groomed for a more supervisory role. Moore gradually took on additional duties as officers left the department. Chief Looney saw that and started showing him more of the administrative side of the department to the young officer.
That mentoring ended quickly and unexpectedly last spring with Looney’s sudden death. After four decades in law enforcement and a dozen years as the Byhalia Chief, Looney went home feeling bad on a Friday afternoon and died two days later on March 1.
“He was able to show me some of the things, but not everything,” Moore said. “But he took notes all the time and had Post-it notes on everything. Even though he was not physically here, I was still able to learn from him.”
Moore said his predecessor took notes on absolutely everything. That made his unexpected transition to chief much smoother.
It allowed me to see how he handled things,” Moore said. “He left a great foundation for me to build upon.”
Moore was named interim chief on May 5. After a search that included internal and external applicants, the board of aldermen officially made Moore police chief on June 5.
As chief, Moore said he has made “a few tweaks here and there.” Those changes include upgrading computers and embracing technology, including surveillance cameras in public areas. The city’s two SkyCop systems placed in high traffic (and formerly high crime) areas have made an impact.
“It’s like having an officer standing on the corner watching everything 24 hours a day,” Moore said. “It has reduced crimes dramatically. Shoplifting has almost stopped. We used to have one or two calls a week. Now it might be once a month, because we have high-resolution images of the suspects or their vehicles.”
Officers have also been able to respond to large disturbances outside an apartment complex before things escalated.
“Once folks realized we were watching and we could respond quickly, a lot of those sorts of things just died down,” Moore said.
At $8,000 each, the cameras are expensive, but the community has seen that they do help reduce crime and have supported their use.
“We have a good reputation of being real strict on crime,” Moore said. “We get on top of it as quick as we can. It makes the community feel safer.”
A perfect example was a Dec. 28 shooting death. The shooting happened early Monday morning. Detectives identified a suspect, alerted the U.S. Marshals Service and had the suspect in custody that night.
That was only the second murder in Moore’s seven years in Byhalia.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted nearly everything worldwide, the new chief said it caused little a disruption in his department, at least for the first couple of months. Officers wore gloves and masks throughout the spring and summer when interacting with the public. But the number of cases in the rural county were few. All that changed when cooler weather arrived in the fall.
“It didn’t hit Byhalia until recently,” Moore said. “We had half the department test positive and had to quarantine. We got help from the county.”
In November, the police department had to close its lobby to the public.
“We try to take as many reports as we can over the phone, but we still go out to most calls,” he said. “We wear masks and social distance as best we can.”
Moore grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, but moved to Olive Branch in 2002 where he befriended several police officers and decided to join them. He began working for the Olive Branch Police Department the following year, beginning on patrol but later moving to undercover narcotics.
Moore left OBPD in 2009 and worked security at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for four years. There, he saw a different side of law enforcement and became a supervisor. But eventually, policing called him back.
“I missed the fun interactions of law enforcement,” Moore said.
By chance, he met Looney, who was looking to add an officer to his department. He started on patrol, then became the department’s DUI officer. Since Byhalia didn’t have a narcotics unit and he had experience, Moore took that role as well – mostly by himself.
Not that he minded. It gave him the opportunity to learn even more about the job he loves.
“When I needed help, there was an investigator who would help me on some of my cases, and I would help him on some of his cases,” he said. “It gave me experience on that side.”